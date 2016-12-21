Nigerians condemn celebration of Ibor...

Nigerians condemn celebration of Ibori's release

Friday

Lago- Some Nigerians on Thursday expressed displeasure with the celebration of the release of James Ibori, a former Delta Governor, from a prison in London. Ibori was jailed in 2012, two years after he was arrested by the Interpol in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where he was hiding after fleeing Nigeria.

