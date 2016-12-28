MPS sells press to United Arab Emirat...

MPS sells press to United Arab Emirates printer

Hexxa Flexible Packaging LLC, a growing printer in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, recently took delivery of their first MPS flexo press. Purchased was a 10-color, 430mm EF multi-substrate press equipped with the advanced Automated Print Control package for full automation, UV dryers and four hot air units.

