Lockheed Martin receives $1.4 billion for Patriot missile sales
The contract supports the sale of 205 missile segment enhancements for the governments of South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. The agreement also includes associated ground support equipment for the missiles.
