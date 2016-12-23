Last Minute Gift Idea - Solid Gold Di...

Last Minute Gift Idea - Solid Gold Diamond Encrusted Donald Trump Smartphone

If you're scrambling to find the perfect Christmas gift for a special someone, you may still have time to get one of these Fed-exed from Dubai. This phone is so tacky it would look right at home in the President-elect's godawful Trump Tower apartment.

