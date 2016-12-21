Khao Kiew Open Zoo receives rare black jaguar ahead of New...
Khao Kiew Open Zoo is inviting members of the public to view its newest addition for the New Year's holiday, a black jaguar from the United Arab Emirates. Khao Kiew Open Zoo of Chonburi province has held a press tour headed by its Deputy Director Attaporn Sriheran to introduce its new black jaguar.
