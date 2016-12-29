In Bahrain woman's slaying, accusatio...

In Bahrain woman's slaying, accusations of royal involvement

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In this Friday, March 21, 2014 file photo, Bahraini pro-democracy protesters wave signs and pictures of prisoners and people killed in three years of unrest as well as national flags during a march in Abu Saiba, west of the capital of Manama, Bahrain. In Bahrain, people are outraged over the shooting death of a 28-year-old woman in front of her 6-year-old, which activists say was carried out by a royal family member in December 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg... Sep '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,967

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC