Images: Happy New Year

Images: Happy New Year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Revelers around the world have been welcoming 2017 with crackling fireworks displays and loud cheering, saying goodbye to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and the deaths of several beloved performers. Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, and surrounding skyscrapers to mark New Year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg... Sep '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,378 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,733

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC