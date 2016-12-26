I was not in Dubai last year for Christmas - Mahama reacts to mockings
President John Mahama has reacted to tweets mocking him for spending Christmas in his home constituency in Bole in the Northern region following his government's defeat. Some Ghanaian youth on social media mocked the President, suggesting that he has indeed fallen from grace to grass because only last year he spent Christmas in Dubai.
