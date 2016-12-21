Guantanamo board clears bin Laden bod...

Guantanamo board clears bin Laden bodyguard

The Pentagon disclosed Wednesday that the inter-agency parole board had cleared a 23rd Guantanamo captive for release - a Yemeni profiled as an Osama bin Laden bodyguard - in a flurry of activity to perhaps downsize the detainee population to fewer than 45 prisoners by Inauguration Day. Sanaa-born Muhammed al-Ansi had been held for years as a "forever prisoner," described by U.S. intelligence as an al-Qaida loyalist who in his teens or 20s swore an oath of allegiance to bin Laden.

