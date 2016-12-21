Growth for Notts firm that designs sh...

Growth for Notts firm that designs shopping centres around world

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Nottingham Evening Post

An architecture practice that has worked on shopping centres and office complexes everywhere from Solihull to Seoul has expanded its Nottingham base. Leonard Design Architects underwent a full refurbishment to its 465 sq ft head office at Albion House, in Canal Street, to accommodate a growing team.

