Growth for Notts firm that designs shopping centres around world
An architecture practice that has worked on shopping centres and office complexes everywhere from Solihull to Seoul has expanded its Nottingham base. Leonard Design Architects underwent a full refurbishment to its 465 sq ft head office at Albion House, in Canal Street, to accommodate a growing team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg...
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC