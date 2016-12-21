Growing from flour to feed
Al Hazaa Investment Group entered the Jordanian feed industry in 2008 and in 2016 doubled production capacity at the facility. Al Hazaa Investment Group began with one flour mill in Iraq in 1942 and through strategic investment and expansion has extended throughout the region into multiple sectors and industries.
Read more at World-Grain.
