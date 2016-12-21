FMCG giant Unilever opens $272M manuf...

FMCG giant Unilever opens $272M manufacturing plant in Dubai

Wednesday Dec 21

Consumer goods giant Unilever has opened a Dh1 billion manufacturing plant, the region's largest personal care products facility, at Dubai Industrial Park. The company will mark products manufactured at the factory with a 'Made in UAE' label and will export 80 per cent of them to Europe and Mena region.

