Exhibition stand at Playworld Middle East in Dubai.

The UAE is riding high in the Middle East children's toy sector, with the retail value of toys and games in the Gulf country estimated to comprise 28 per cent of the regional market by 2020, new research has revealed. According to analysts Euromonitor International , consumers spent $869 million on toys, games , and video games in the UAE in 2015, comprising nearly a third of the Middle East's $2.9 billion retail value for the year.

