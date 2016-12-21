Exhibition stand at Playworld Middle ...

Exhibition stand at Playworld Middle East in Dubai.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The UAE is riding high in the Middle East children's toy sector, with the retail value of toys and games in the Gulf country estimated to comprise 28 per cent of the regional market by 2020, new research has revealed. According to analysts Euromonitor International , consumers spent $869 million on toys, games , and video games in the UAE in 2015, comprising nearly a third of the Middle East's $2.9 billion retail value for the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg... Sep '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,695 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,402

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC