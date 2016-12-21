Enhanced Energy: ONR Global Seeks Mor...

Enhanced Energy: ONR Global Seeks More Powerful Electronic Devices

Friday

Groundbreaking energy research from the United Arab Emirates, sponsored by the Office of Naval Research Global , is the focus of an article published this week in the acclaimed Nature Magazine journal Scientific Reports . Dr. Ammar Nayfeh's article reveals unique use of zinc oxide to improve semiconductors and energy output in electronic devices.

Chicago, IL

