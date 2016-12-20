Encrypted chat app Signal circumvents...

Encrypted chat app Signal circumvents government censorship

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Engadget

Just days after Open Whisper Systems concluded the Egyptian government had blocked access to its encrypted messaging service, Signal, the company rolled out an update that circumvents large-scale censorship systems across Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. The update also adds the ability to apply stickers, text and doodles to images, but that's just icing on the censorship-evading cake.

