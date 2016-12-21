Emirati runner seeks world record by running across UAE in seven days
Jalal Bin Thaneya started his gruelling seven-day journey across all seven emirates, in an attempt to raise awareness for special needs and snag a Guinness World Record. The day before, the 30-year-old Emirati and his team of three supporters travelled from Dubai to the windswept desert town of Al Ghuwaifat, on Abu Dhabi's western fringe.
