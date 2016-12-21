Emirati runner seeks world record by ...

Emirati runner seeks world record by running across UAE in seven days

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Al Bawaba

Jalal Bin Thaneya started his gruelling seven-day journey across all seven emirates, in an attempt to raise awareness for special needs and snag a Guinness World Record. The day before, the 30-year-old Emirati and his team of three supporters travelled from Dubai to the windswept desert town of Al Ghuwaifat, on Abu Dhabi's western fringe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg... Sep '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,777 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,092

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC