Emirates Environmental Group concludes 15th Clean-Up UAE campaign with overwhelming response

Tuesday Dec 20

The Emirates Environmental Group recently concluded the 15th edition of the Clean-Up UAE on the 15th of December. The total nationwide collection was over 110 tonnes of waste.

