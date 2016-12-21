Dubai tourism: The Russians are back ...

Dubai tourism: The Russians are back thanks to rebounding rouble

Al Bawaba

Hoteliers and retailers in Dubai are happy to see a spurt in Russian tourists while currency traders maintain the trend of a rising rouble is here to stay for awhile. The beleaguered Russian currency is up 28 per cent this year, after witnessing a decline of 31 per cent last year and 68 per cent the year before that.

Chicago, IL

