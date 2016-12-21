Dubai to Address Fire Safety in Lab

Officials in Dubai have announced plans for a new laboratory designed to test and certify the fire-resistance of materials and products used in buildings throughout the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf News and other news outlets report. News of the laboratory follows a series of high-profile fires at high-rise buildings in Dubai, including a swift-moving blaze that engulfed a 63-story luxury hotel on Dec. 31, 2015, injuring 16 people.

