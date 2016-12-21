Dubai to Address Fire Safety in Lab

Dubai to Address Fire Safety in Lab

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Painting/Wallcovering Contractor

Officials in Dubai have announced plans for a new laboratory designed to test and certify the fire-resistance of materials and products used in buildings throughout the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf News and other news outlets report. News of the laboratory follows a series of high-profile fires at high-rise buildings in Dubai, including a swift-moving blaze that engulfed a 63-story luxury hotel on Dec. 31, 2015, injuring 16 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Painting/Wallcovering Contractor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg... Sep '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,170 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,380

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC