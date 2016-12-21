Dubai Airport's New Guardian: a Drone...

Dubai Airport's New Guardian: a Drone-Hunting Drone

Friday Dec 23

Airports around the globe are considering new methods to respond to the proliferation of unmanned aircraft systems and the increased number of near-misses between drones and airplanes. In addition to strengthening its laws to curb such operations, the third busiest airport in the world, Dubai International Airport , has taken a technological approach to the problem - a sophisticated watchdog drone which can detect other drones flying in the airport's perimeter and track down the operator's location.

Chicago, IL

