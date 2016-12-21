DEWA organises Energy Storage worksho...

DEWA organises Energy Storage workshop in cooperation with CENER

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has organised a two-day workshop on Energy Storage in cooperation with the Spanish National Renewable Energy Centre . The workshop supports DEWA's role as a platform for sharing knowledge and expertise and its efforts to keep its staff and partners up-to-date with the latest technologies and developments.

