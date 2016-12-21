DEWA launches leadership programmes i...

DEWA launches leadership programmes in cooperation with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announced its collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University , to develop two leadership programmes called 'Frontiers Programme' and the 'Future Leadership Development Programme'. This adheres to the directives of the wise leadership, as part of DEWA's commitment to integrate Emiratis into different positions, and develop their abilities for the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg... Sep '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,313 • Total comments across all topics: 277,393,595

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC