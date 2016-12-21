DEWA launches leadership programmes in cooperation with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority announced its collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University , to develop two leadership programmes called 'Frontiers Programme' and the 'Future Leadership Development Programme'. This adheres to the directives of the wise leadership, as part of DEWA's commitment to integrate Emiratis into different positions, and develop their abilities for the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg...
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC