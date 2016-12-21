Desert hub Dubai not to be taken lightly

Hong Kong and Singapore might gloss over this shining city on the shores of the Persian Gulf but it is fast turning into a key hub for mainland China's trade and investment, particularly with Africa I have spent most of the past six weeks in one of the world's less probable global hub economies - an upstart about which we in Hong Kong and Singapore are dismissive and disdainful, in so far as we know anything about it at all. We are talking Dubai, the most precocious of seven tiny sheikhdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.