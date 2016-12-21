By Sanjay Nadkarni

An exciting project is underway at the Dubai-based Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, as a digital innovation hub is set up on campus to give technology vendors an opportunity to showcase new concepts and test ideas and applications. Sanjay Nadkarni, the school's Director of Research & Innovation, walks us through the project.

