Al-Jazeera says Egypt holds producer on 'fabricated charges'
In this Wednesday Nov. 1, 2006 file photo, a Qatari employee of Al Jazeera Arabic language TV news channel walks past the logo of Al Jazeera in Doha, Qatar. Qatar-based satellite news channel Al-Jazeera accused Egypt on Monday of detaining one of its producers on "fabricated charges," its latest newsroom employee to be entangled in their bitter dispute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec 16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
|Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|8
|COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer...
|Oct '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg...
|Sep '16
|just a guy i knew
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC