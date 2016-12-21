Al-Jazeera says Egypt holds producer ...

Al-Jazeera says Egypt holds producer on 'fabricated charges'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this Wednesday Nov. 1, 2006 file photo, a Qatari employee of Al Jazeera Arabic language TV news channel walks past the logo of Al Jazeera in Doha, Qatar. Qatar-based satellite news channel Al-Jazeera accused Egypt on Monday of detaining one of its producers on "fabricated charges," its latest newsroom employee to be entangled in their bitter dispute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec 16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 31
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
News Emirati police find strange fruit covered in wr... Oct '16 wichita-rick 8
News COINCIDENCE? Feds drop case against arms dealer... Oct '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining reg... Sep '16 just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,253

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC