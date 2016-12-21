40kg of gold seized, Noida SEZ export...

40kg of gold seized, Noida SEZ exporter arrested

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Times of India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested an exporter from Noida and seized more than 40 kg of gold from various places in Delhi. Worth over Rs 12 crore, the gold was allegedly meant to facilitate illegal exchange of the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes.

Chicago, IL

