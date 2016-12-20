2016 Recycling Confex Middle East: Think before you shred

Companies involved in the shredding of waste electrical and electronic equipment around the world, even those who have invested heavily in WEEE shredding plants, are paying greater attention to repair, reuse and resale markets, according to presenters at the WEEE processing session at the 2016 Recycling Confex Middle East, which took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in early December. "Shredders are no longer the solution for every device," declared Stephen Phelan, managing director in the Middle East for Sims Recycling Solutions , a company that operates shredding plants for WEEE materials in several nations.

