2016 Recycling Confex Middle East: Read all about it

India is bucking a global trend toward decreased newspaper and office paper use, with both sectors forecast to grow through 2027. Newsprint production and newspaper distribution numbers in North America and Europe have dropped alarmingly since 2008, but India's readers are defying the trend toward abandonment of ink-on-paper communication, according to presenters at the 2016 Recycling Confex Middle East, which took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates , in early December.

