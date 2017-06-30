UNIOSUN medical student declared over...

UNIOSUN medical student declared overall best graduate in Ukraine university

By Gbenga Olarinoye Osogbo - A student of Osun State University, UNIOSUN, Osogbo, Miss Latifat Abiola Oyeleye was declared the over best medical student of the Karazin Kharkiv National University as well as the 2017overall best students in the entire Ukraine with an outstanding score of 95.6% in KROK 2 Exams. Lateefat Oyeleye Abiola speaks during the convocation ceremony.

