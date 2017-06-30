The story lines to watch as Trump returns to Europe
President Donald Trump left behind a humid and soggy Washington on Wednesday for his second official visit to Europe. He landed in Poland on Wednesday night for a brief tour ahead of the main item on his agenda: the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg.
