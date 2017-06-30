Stark Shipping - sponsor of Sunflower Oil Summit: Science & Industry

The company Stark Shipping became a sponsor the second international Sunflower Oil Summit: Science & Industry , to be held on July 10-12, 2017, in Odessa, Ukraine . Stark Shipping is a company founded by team of professionals, who have more than 15 years experience of shipping, chartering and agency of vessels with grain and liquid bulk cargoes in the Black and Azov Seas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.