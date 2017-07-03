Serbia Will Pick EU Over Russia If Ma...

Serbia Will Pick EU Over Russia If Made to Choose, Premier Says

If Serbia is forced to choose between closer ties with Russia and joining the European Union, it will side with the latter, the country's new prime minister said. Ana Brnabic said she'd continue a path started by her predecessor, President Aleksandar Vucic, to make the country ready for EU membership by the time her term ends in 2020. Eastern Europe's first openly gay woman to lead a government, she was handpicked by Vucic to replace him after he won an April vote.

Chicago, IL

