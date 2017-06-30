Revealed: The politicians behind Scot...

Revealed: The politicians behind Scottish 'tax haven' companies

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

Oleksander, the husband of Ukraine politician Yulia Tymoschenko, above, is linked with an SLP registered to a house in Douglas, South Lanarkshire. For Britain's leaders they are a dirty little secret tarnishing the country's image.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... Jun 29 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 5
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May '17 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May '17 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May '17 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,969 • Total comments across all topics: 282,236,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC