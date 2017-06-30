Poroshenko Confirmed Lukashenka's Visit To Ukraine
President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is pleased with the dynamics of multilateral cooperation with Belarus, and expects that Lukashenka's visit to Ukraine will contribute to a deeper constructive dialogue between the countries. As Radio Svaboda was told in the Ukrainian president's press service, Petro Poroshenko had sent a congratulatory letter to the Belarusian dictator on the occasion of the "Independence Day" of Belarus: "The head of state wished the Belarusian colleague strong health, prosperity and further successes at his high post, as well as peace and prosperity to the neighbourly Belarusian people."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Jun 29
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|5
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May '17
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May '17
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC