Poroshenko Confirmed Lukashenka's Visit To Ukraine

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is pleased with the dynamics of multilateral cooperation with Belarus, and expects that Lukashenka's visit to Ukraine will contribute to a deeper constructive dialogue between the countries. As Radio Svaboda was told in the Ukrainian president's press service, Petro Poroshenko had sent a congratulatory letter to the Belarusian dictator on the occasion of the "Independence Day" of Belarus: "The head of state wished the Belarusian colleague strong health, prosperity and further successes at his high post, as well as peace and prosperity to the neighbourly Belarusian people."

