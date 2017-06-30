Latest ransomware twist: a demand for $250,000 - CNET
A hacking group linked to last week's ransomware attack that locked up devices at multibillion-dollar companies has reportedly made its first public statement, demanding about $250,000 in exchange for a private encryption key used in the attack. Tuesday and first spotted by Motherboard , the group ostensibly behind the NotPetya malware, also referred to as GoldenEye, demanded a payment of 100 bitcoin in exchange for a key that it says could decrypt any file locked by the malware.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon...
|Jun 29
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|5
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May '17
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May '17
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC