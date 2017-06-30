Latest ransomware twist: a demand for...

Latest ransomware twist: a demand for $250,000 - CNET

A hacking group linked to last week's ransomware attack that locked up devices at multibillion-dollar companies has reportedly made its first public statement, demanding about $250,000 in exchange for a private encryption key used in the attack. Tuesday and first spotted by Motherboard , the group ostensibly behind the NotPetya malware, also referred to as GoldenEye, demanded a payment of 100 bitcoin in exchange for a key that it says could decrypt any file locked by the malware.

