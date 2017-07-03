Czechs, Slovaks marking 100th anniversary of Battle of Zborov
Representatives of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, descendants of the legionaries, the Czech community in Ukraine, local authorities and general public commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Zborov at the newly reconstructed Brotherhood Mound on Sunday. The Battle of Zborov took place on July 1-2, 1917.
