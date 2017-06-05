'We either need to get a better song or better singer to win', says Eurovision flop Brendan
Brendan Murray has admitted he's not sure if RTEs need to send a "better song or a better singer" to Eurovision next year if they want a chance of making the final again. http://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/music-news/we-either-need-to-get-a-better-song-or-better-singer-to-win-says-eurovision-flop-brendan-35807050.html
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May 30
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May 13
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May 12
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|4
