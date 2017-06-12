Ukrainians Celebrate First Day of Vis...

Ukrainians Celebrate First Day of Visa-Free Travel to EU

Ukrainians gather next to a train bound for Poland's Przemysl from the central railway terminal in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 11, 2017. Ukrainians celebrated the first day of visa-free travel to the European Union Sunday in what President Petro Poroshenko called "a final exit of our country from the Russian empire."

Chicago, IL

