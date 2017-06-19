Ukrainian MP launches hunger strike over Lviv trash row
Parliamentary deputy Oleh Berezyuk, the Samopomich faction leader in Parliament, sits with colleagues from his party on the steps of the Presidential Administration building during a protest against allowing trash to pile up in the eastern city of Lviv, in Kiev, Ukraine June 19, 2017. A Ukrainian opposition lawmaker began a hunger strike on Monday, accusing central government of inaction in allowing trash to pile up in the picturesque western city of Lviv, the power-base of his Samopomich party.
