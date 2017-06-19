Ukrainian market of oats and millet i...

Ukrainian market of oats and millet in 2016/17 MY - price trends and influencing factors

A bullish trend became the key feature for the oats and millet market segments in the current season. Rather limited number of offers for large-scale grain lots due to reduction of the planted areas, the qualitative characteristics of grain raw materials, and relatively high demand of companies-processing became the main influencing factors.

Chicago, IL

