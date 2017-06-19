Ukrainian government, separatists agree on new cease-fire
The Ukrainian government and Russia-backed separatists have agreed on a new cease-fire in the country's war-torn east, a spokesman for the Ukrainian government said Wednesday. Fighting between government forces and Russia-backed rebels in Ukraine's industrial heartland has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than a million since it began in 2014.
