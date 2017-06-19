Ukraine's PrivatBank needs $1.5 bln extra capital - sources

Ukraine's largest lender PrivatBank, which was nationalised last December, needs a further capital injection of nearly 38.5 billion hryvnias to stay afloat, according to two sources familiar with the bank's financial position. PrivatBank was taken under state control with the backing of Ukraine's top creditor, the International Monetary Fund, after risky lending practices left it with a capital shortfall of more than $5.5 billion.

