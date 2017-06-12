Ukraine turns away Russian boxing team for European meet
Moscow, June 14 - Eight members of a Russian team for the European Boxing Championships were denied entry in Ukraine and were turned away, a spokesperson for the Russian Boxing Federation said on Wednesday. The 2017 EUBC European Boxing Championships have been scheduled to be held in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov between June 16 and 26, reports Tass news agency.
