Ukraine Travel Warning

Ukraine Travel Warning

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

This supersedes the Travel Warning for Ukraine dated December 14, 2016. [infoZine] Russian-led separatists continue to control areas in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, where violent clashes have resulted in over 9,000 deaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... Thu Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 5
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May '17 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May '17 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May '17 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,281 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC