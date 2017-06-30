Ukraine faces big fine after Russia Eurovision row
Ukraine is facing a substantial fine over delays in the organization of May's Eurovision song contest and a decision to bar Russia's entrant from entering Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union said on Thursday. A policeman stands next to an entrance to the Eurovision Village, an official fan zone for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, in central Kiev, Ukraine, May 3, 2017.
