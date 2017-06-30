Ukraine faces big fine after Russia E...

Ukraine faces big fine after Russia Eurovision row

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Ukraine is facing a substantial fine over delays in the organization of May's Eurovision song contest and a decision to bar Russia's entrant from entering Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union said on Thursday. A policeman stands next to an entrance to the Eurovision Village, an official fan zone for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, in central Kiev, Ukraine, May 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... 7 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 5
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May 30 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May '17 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May '17 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,422 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC