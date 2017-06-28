Ukraine Cyberattack Was Meant to Para...

Ukraine Cyberattack Was Meant to Paralyze, not Profit, Evidence Shows

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

The day started like most for Roman N. Klimenko, an accountant in Kiev who had just settled in at his desk, typing at a computer keyboard and drinking coffee. He was unaware that concealed within his tax preparation software lurked a cyberbomb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... 4 min Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 5
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May 30 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May '17 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May '17 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,695 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC