Ukraine celebrates visa-free travel with EU love show
The EU lifted visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens on Sunday , in a move that sparked joy and expectations of a better future as an aspiring EU country. Thousands of people flocked to Kiev's European square on Saturday for free concerts and an official countdown to midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15)
|May 30
|Freidmanite Serf
|7
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|May 13
|Southern
|11
|President Trump meets with Russian officials am...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|3
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Radical protesters throw 'old regime' official ... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|7
|Ukrainians Turn Away From Their Own propaganda (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|5
|Ukraine: Still Failing on World War II (Dec '14)
|May '17
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC