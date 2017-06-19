Trump meets president of Ukraine amid...

Trump meets president of Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia

President Trump met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday at the White House as tensions between the U.S. and Russia, which annexed a Ukrainian territory in 2014, continue to rise. "It's a great honor to be with President Poroshenko of the Ukraine, a place that we've all been very much involved in and we've been seeing it and everybody's been reading about it, Trump said ahead of his meeting with Poroshenko, which the White House described as a "drop-by."

