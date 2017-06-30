Trump Administration Still Silent on ...

Trump Administration Still Silent on This Weeka s Major Malware Attack

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Mother Jones

It's been nearly four days since a malware attack disabled computers in Ukraine, as well as elsewhere in Europe and parts of the United States, in an attack that could be the latest offensive in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, and the administration of President Donald Trump has yet to weigh in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Russia threat is dead serious. Mon... Thu Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Kiev hosts largely incident-free gay pride march Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Thousands attend gay pride march in Ukraine's c... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 5
News Unity for now, but Obama and Merkel hint at fut... (Feb '15) May '17 Freidmanite Serf 7
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... May '17 Southern 11
News President Trump meets with Russian officials am... May '17 Ms Sassy 3
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,177 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC