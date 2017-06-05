Trial Of RFE/RL Contributor Semena Resumed In Crimea, Trial Postponed Until June 14

The trial of RFE/RL contributor Mykola Semena, a Crimean journalist who is fighting what he says is a politically motivated separatism charge on the Russian-controlled peninsula, resumed on June 5 in the Crimean capital, Simferopol. Semena's lawyer, Aleksei Popkov, told RFE/RL that materials linked to the prosecution were read out at the session on June 5. The judge then postponed the trial until June 14. Semena faces up to five years in prison if convicted by Russia, which has jailed several people from Crimea who have opposed or criticized Moscow's 2014 seizure of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.